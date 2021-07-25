-$0.40 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,799. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

