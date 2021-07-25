$0.49 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 242,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,004. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.