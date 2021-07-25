$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

