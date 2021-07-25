$0.59 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TSQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $197.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

