$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,400,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 704,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

