$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

BAX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.