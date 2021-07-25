$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

BAX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

