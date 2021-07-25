$0.77 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of GOLF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

