$1.06 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.90. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

WBS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 829,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

