$1.88 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

