$1.91 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

