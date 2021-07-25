$103.40 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $104.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.