106,418 Shares in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

