10,967 Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

