130,263 Shares in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 130,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

TERN opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

