14,908 Shares in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HC2 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HC2 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 173,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HC2 by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HC2 by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $92,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 116,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 505,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HCHC opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

