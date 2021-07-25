$18.92 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post $18.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.14 million to $21.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $69.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 816,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

