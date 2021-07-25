18,352 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,020. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.17.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

