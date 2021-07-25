$185.62 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post $185.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $159.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $711.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

