$19.81 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $19.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.72 million to $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 82,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 85.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

