$190.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $190.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $194.51 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

