$2.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $66.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.05 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $67.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $850.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

