$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

