$2.60 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post $2.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $14.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $19.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.50 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $150.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,676. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.