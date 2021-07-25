$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,204,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

