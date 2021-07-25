21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.44

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 10741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

