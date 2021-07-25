$242.45 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce sales of $242.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.80 million and the highest is $248.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $968.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $976.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

AGTI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 116,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

