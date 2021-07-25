$245.30 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $245.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.51 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $980.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

DEN opened at $63.33 on Friday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Denbury by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.