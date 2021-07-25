2,476 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

