25,000 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $7,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287 over the last three months.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

