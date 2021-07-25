29,023 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

