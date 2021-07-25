$303.40 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report sales of $303.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.70 million. Trex reported sales of $220.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Trex by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $99.98. 523,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.93. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.