32,540 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock worth $929,558. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $39.66 on Friday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

