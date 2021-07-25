$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,177,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

