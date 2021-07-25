$399.67 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report sales of $399.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the lowest is $353.21 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SM Energy by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

