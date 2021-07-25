405,131 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 405,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Plug Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $7,168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Plug Power by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 804,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 304,642 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.26.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

