$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $514.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $507.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.