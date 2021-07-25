5,452 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 797,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $172.91 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

