54,747 Shares in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 52,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTGM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

