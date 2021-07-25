572 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $160.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

