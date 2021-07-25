592 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $150.21 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

