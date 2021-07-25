61,800 Shares in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVAN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

In other Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,989,500 in the last three months.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

