639 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after acquiring an additional 571,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:FAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.79. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

