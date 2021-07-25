$687.84 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $687.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.18 million to $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 921,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

