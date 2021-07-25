$782.29 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $782.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.70 million and the lowest is $772.20 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

