8,135 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 62,065 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

