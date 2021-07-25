825 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HP by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,394,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

