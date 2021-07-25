8PAY Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $198,123.85 and approximately $230,704.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00125157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,286.33 or 0.99813210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.31 or 0.00874060 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

