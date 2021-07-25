$98.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $98.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.93 million and the lowest is $97.55 million. First Busey reported sales of $98.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.