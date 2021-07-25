AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

