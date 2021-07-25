AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 4,411,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

